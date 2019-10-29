People are 'declassifying' photos of their pets after Trump released a picture of the dog that took down ISIS' leader

Gabbi Shaw
Twitter/@realDonaldTrumpThe very good boy in question.

Details are starting to emerge about the operation to take down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group, but perhaps none has captivated the internet as much as the “wonderful dog” that President Donald Trump says took part in the raid.

On Monday, Trump shared a photo of the dog – “name not declassified” – and wrote that he did “such a GREAT JOB” on the mission, in which al-Baghdadi was killed.

The thought of a dog needing his identity to be kept a secret led to a viral moment on Twitter, naturally. The CNN reporter David Wright tweeted “everyone declassify pics of your dogs,” and the internet did not disappoint.

Some people chose to fully expose their pups on the web – some even with their names.

Others respected their dogs’ right to privacy and kindly disguised their identities.

The military working dog that helped in the raid suffered minor injuries but has returned to duty following treatment.

