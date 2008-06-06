People.com: Gawker, Bloggers Won't Kill Us Because Our News Is True-er

Mark Golin, editor of the dot-com arm of celebrity behemoth People, says he reads blogs and even likes a few of them, but they’re not going to challenge People.com until they get their facts straight. Facts are important to people, even on the Web, and even if they’re about Angelina Jolie.

“Along with speed, people still want it to be true, so they may read information somewhere but they come to us to see if it’s true,” he said.



Golin was speaking on the topic of the Internet’s impact on celebrity journalism at the Time Warner centre (TWX) this morning, which put him on stage with archrival Gillian Sheldon, supervising producer of TMZ.com, and Scott Donaton, publisher of Entertainment Weekly.

The inevitable question: How does People.com survive in a world of Gawker and Perez Hilton, or even TMZ.com catching celebrities staggering drunk out of nightclubs. Well, Golin says, People.com has plenty of reporters and resources to get the facts, such as People.com’s sort-of un-scoop that Angelina Jolie had not (yet) given birth. “That’s what people expect from a site like ours,” Golin said.

Plus, he says, People.com gets page views Perez Hilton would kill for: 830 million a month.

