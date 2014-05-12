34 People Who Are Carrying Way Too Much Stuff

In most western nations, goods are transported on trains, ships, and trucks.

But in areas where those vehicles are less available, people and goods move from place to place by some rather creative means.

These photos reveal how people from all over the world use bikes, carts, boats, and animals in amazing ways to get themselves and their stuff where they need to go.

These folks and some livestock in the Central African Republic have taken hitchhiking to a whole new level.

This Pakistani man is taking a lot of good to the market at once.

Farmers in Cuba ride a top of a wagon carrying animal feed.

In South Korea, a man unloads a car filled with North Korean goods.

A man in Pakistan removes an overloaded cart from a horse.

This man in India is headed for the recycling center.

An Indian rickshaw driver is taking a wrecked car for a ride.

Here's a Chinese truck carry a wide load down a road.

This one has an even wider load.

These folks in the Philippines don't need a school bus; they have got a tricycle.

This truck in Myanmar isn't headed for the fast lane anytime soon.

While this bus in Afghanistan looks a just a little top heavy.

One moped, two riders, and lots of fluffy cushions in Cambodia.

This man in India is biking around with a huge number of plastic balls.

For transporting a lot of ducks, a motorcycle works.

A riverboat in Amazonas, Brazil is overloaded with empty boxes.

Two people pull a cart of used containers in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

A truck carrying rice stalks is headed to Nouakchott, Mauritania.

Two men on horse-drawn carts transport hay through a sandstorm in China.

In Beijing, a woman loaded her tricycle with recyclable materials.

A man and six children share one motorcycle in India's Uttar Pradesh province.

A donkey carrying election materials in Afghanistan collapsed.

But this overcrowded train in Dhaka, Bangladesh keeps rolling.

In Nairobi, Kenya, a man carries sofa on motorcycle.

While in Beijing, a man bikes around with a lot of furniture.

Here's a woman biking with baskets to sell in a market in Myanmar.

And a Chinese man with recyclable rubbish in Beijing.

This truck in Mogadishu, Somalia is overloaded with people and supplies, including milk.

Pakistani men in Islamabad try to right a truck transporting wheat straw.

Two men transport lanterns on a motorbike in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

An overloaded vehicle is part of a traffic jam in Old Cairo.

A Chinese man pushes a cart loaded with recyclable plastic containers.

These Chinese farmers are transporting harvested barley.

A woman sells empty water bottles to people travelling between Spain and Morocco.

