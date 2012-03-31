People Can't Stop Raving About This Gorgeous New Sketchpad App

Matt Lynley
paper ipad 11

Meet Paper, a new sketchpad app from a studio called FiftyThree. It was just released for the new iPad, and it’s one of the prettiest applications we’ve ever seen.

Paper is very simple — you use your fingers or a stylus to sketch out something in a virtual journal.

But with the new iPad’s retina display makes each stroke vivid and pop out of the screen.

It’s also extremely well designed. There are little subtleties, such as the animation when flipping through pages and landing broader pen strokes when you swipe your finger more quickly.

The touch controls feel much more accurate than other sketching apps — especially Draw Something, where often times it will feel clunky and you’ll mess up your drawing.

It just feels like a lot of love went into the design of the application.

It’s also picking up a ton of buzz in the tech world. We hear people can’t stop talking about it in Silicon Valley.

It’s pretty bare bones when you first pick it up, since you have to buy additional sketching tools. But it looks like it will be well worth it.

Bam! Let's get started.

Here's the first screen you can see. This is all you need to know about the app.

Tap one of the journals on the screen and peel it apart to open it. It's a very satisfying feeling.

Then flip through the pages until you find an empty one and get started.

Then, draw away! The controls are very accurate, so you won't have to feel like you're slipping up, and the image really pops with the Retina display.

If you messed up, you can draw a circle with two fingers to undo your last move.

You can pick from a pen and an eraser at first, but there's more available in the store.

You will have to pay for it, but you can try it out in a small window. For example, there's a pencil...

...and a dry-erase marker. Both look useful.

When you're done with one page, just swipe to the left or right to open a new page.

Done with that? Pinch the screen to close your journal...

...jump to a new journal and peel it open.

The whole app feels great and there are a lot of subtle touches, such as a broader pen stroke when you swipe quickly.

Think that's a pretty app?

