People Can't Stop Raving About This Gorgeous New Sketchpad App

Meet Paper, a new sketchpad app from a studio called FiftyThree. It was just released for the new iPad, and it’s one of the prettiest applications we’ve ever seen.



Paper is very simple — you use your fingers or a stylus to sketch out something in a virtual journal.

But with the new iPad’s retina display makes each stroke vivid and pop out of the screen.

It’s also extremely well designed. There are little subtleties, such as the animation when flipping through pages and landing broader pen strokes when you swipe your finger more quickly.

The touch controls feel much more accurate than other sketching apps — especially Draw Something, where often times it will feel clunky and you’ll mess up your drawing.

It just feels like a lot of love went into the design of the application.

It’s also picking up a ton of buzz in the tech world. We hear people can’t stop talking about it in Silicon Valley.

It’s pretty bare bones when you first pick it up, since you have to buy additional sketching tools. But it looks like it will be well worth it.

