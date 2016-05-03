People can't get enough of this kid in a yellow shirt during the budget unveiling

Olivia Chang

Scott Morrison’s first budget included increased defence spending, a $50 billion infrastructure program and an internship program paying young people $4 an hour.

But amidst all the announcements, the detail that caught the eye of people watching the ABC’s coverage was a child wearing a yellow SpongeBob SquarePants t-shirt behind host Barrie Cassidy.

People called his appearance as the “the only interesting about this coverage” and the “real winner”:

