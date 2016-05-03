People can't get enough of this kid in a yellow shirt during the budget unveiling

Scott Morrison’s first budget included increased defence spending, a $50 billion infrastructure program and an internship program paying young people $4 an hour.

But amidst all the announcements, the detail that caught the eye of people watching the ABC’s coverage was a child wearing a yellow SpongeBob SquarePants t-shirt behind host Barrie Cassidy.

People called his appearance as the “the only interesting about this coverage” and the “real winner”:

The only interesting thing about this @abc730 coverage is the kid in the yellow shirt. Now they won't even show him!!!! #budget2016 — Craig Perkins (@CraigAPerkins) May 3, 2016

Kid in yellow does not want to be there. #Budget2016 pic.twitter.com/mWs0rKteuu — Gareth (@liquidparanoia) May 3, 2016

Political nerd backdrop for @abcnews's post #budget2016 coverage is priceless. That kid in the yellow T-shirt really wants to be on telly. — Jamila Rizvi (@JamilaRizvi) May 3, 2016

Who is the nervous guy in the yellow is in the background? #Budget2016 — Gareth (@liquidparanoia) May 3, 2016

there's a ginger-kid (in a yellow tie) in the background of the abc's budget coverage. finally we have diversity @ the ABC! #michelleguthrie — dj_glad_rappa (@dfhannah) May 3, 2016

