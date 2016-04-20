People can't believe Hillary Clinton called bubble tea "chewy tea"

Olivia Chang
Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has been hard at work on the campaign trail for the 2016 US election.

Earlier today, the former secretary of state scored a major victory after winning the New York primary.

But in between work, she’s managed to find time to try out bubble tea — or boba milk tea — a popular drink in Asia while stopping by Queens, New York.

The beverage comes from Taiwan and features milk tea and dark-coloured chewy tapioca balls.

However, some people haven’t been too happy that she called bubble tea “chewy tea” on live television and have called her out for the slip of the tongue.

At least the verdict was: “I love it!”

Here’s a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

You can watch the full moment here:

