People can't believe Hillary Clinton called bubble tea "chewy tea"

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has been hard at work on the campaign trail for the 2016 US election.

Earlier today, the former secretary of state scored a major victory after winning the New York primary.

But in between work, she’s managed to find time to try out bubble tea — or boba milk tea — a popular drink in Asia while stopping by Queens, New York.

The beverage comes from Taiwan and features milk tea and dark-coloured chewy tapioca balls.

However, some people haven’t been too happy that she called bubble tea “chewy tea” on live television and have called her out for the slip of the tongue.

At least the verdict was: “I love it!”

Here’s a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

hillary clinton referred to milk tea as "chewy tea". do you really want to nominate someone who calls milk tea "CHEWY TEA"??seriously though — Sharon (@sharonnapril) April 20, 2016

Hillary Clinton referred to boba as "chewy tea" smh…….. — joey (@ayjoli) April 20, 2016

HILLARY CLINTON CALLED MILK TEA "CHEWTY TEA" I'M SO DEAD — Isabelle Trinh (@IsabelleTrinhhh) April 20, 2016

hillary clinton called boba "chewy tea." chewy tea — Sameer Tendolkar (@sameer__t) April 20, 2016

if Hillary Clinton calls bubble tea as chewy tea then what would Donald Trump call it? — Anna (@juniior_royal) April 20, 2016

Hey @HillaryClinton, we love you, but please have your staff research & explain Bubble-Tea. LOL — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) April 19, 2016

You can watch the full moment here:

