Hey, Look, Some People Are Buying Windows Phone 7!

Microsoft just passed along these two photos of people in New Zealand buying Windows Phone 7 handsets (they just went on sale there).



We’re not quite prepared to say people are lining up for the handsets. (The line looks small.) And we’re not quite prepared to say these photos aren’t staged. (They sure look sharp and phony.)

But! It looks like there is at least some interest in the devices.

The Kiwis of New Zealand get their hands on the phone first because of the International dateline. The phone hits US shores on November 8.

Anyone readers from New Zealand? If so fill us in on what’s going on in the comments.

Photo: Seesmic_acc

