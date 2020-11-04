Ben & Jerry's, birthday cakes, and boxed wine: People are stocking up on comfort food and alcohol in anticipation of a divisive election night

AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Some liquor stores say they have seen an increase in sales this week.

The New York Times reporter Kevin Roose took to Twitter to share a photo of a nearly bare Ben & Jerry’s freezer at his local grocery store on Monday.

People responded with similar stories of seeing empty ice cream shelves and long lines at liquor stores leading up to election night.

Others joined the conversation by sharing their comfort foods and drinks of choice.

Liquor stores in Manhattan and Chicago told Insider that they have seen an increase in customers this week.

On Monday night, Kevin Roose, a technology reporter at The New York Times, shared a photo of a nearly bare Ben & Jerry’s section at his grocery store. He captioned the Twitter photo, “Anxiety index: the entire Ben and Jerry’s freezer at the grocery store is empty.”

His post prompted a flood of responses from Twitter users. Some said they have seen the same at their own local grocery stores, while others showed off their own personal stockpiles of the beloved ice-cream brand.

Anxiety index: the entire Ben and Jerry’s freezer at the grocery store is empty. pic.twitter.com/yA33OxD0Ix — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) November 3, 2020

I bought 5 pints a week ago and my husband looked at me like I was a crazy bitch. Well this crazy bitch will be watching the polls and hoovering a pint of NY Super Fudge Chunk all to herself later. I absolutely consider this self-care. — Karrie Riggi (@kriggi622) November 3, 2020

Maybe not anxiety. We bought six pints of ice cream to celebrate Joe Biden's big night with his favorite dessert! — Sarah etc. (@Handserifed) November 3, 2020

I have a Cherry Garcia and a Phish Food in the freezer. I'm good till noon, I guess. — Dave Williams (@ThefakeDaveW) November 3, 2020

And it’s not just a run on ice-cream. Twitter users also replied to Roose saying that they have seen other sections of stores emptying out as well.

One person said the Aldi near them was almost as empty as they’d seen it earlier in the pandemic when shoppers around the country were reporting shortages of canned goods and household items.

Our local Aldi today was almost as empty as it was in April when I could finally do my own grocery shopping again. A lot of anxiety and a lot of people planning to hole up for the week — mizzy ???????????????????? (@mizzynutz) November 3, 2020

I just left safeways and EVERYTHING was empty…what am I supposed to do, eat broccoli tomorrow… — SuGaR JoNeS (@UrFavPeruvian) November 3, 2020

Where I live, the anxiety index is seen in the chip aisle. Snow coming? Get the chips. Pandemic coming? Get chips and paper products. Wind storm? You guessed it. Empty chip aisle. — Elizabeth Martinez (@martinezec76) November 3, 2020

People here in AZ feeling spicy pic.twitter.com/B8TYWLNkx5 — Amie Delisa (@AmieDelisa) November 3, 2020

I bought popcorn.????‍♀️ — DAlliFLA (@DAlliFLA) November 3, 2020

Yep. I have birthday cake that hasn’t been opened yet and that will be my drug of choice tomorrow night. — Lisa Frame (she/her) (@Daily_Pinch) November 3, 2020

In addition to comfort food to help cope with the stress they’re feeling about the presidential election, many say they’re stocking up on alcohol as well.

One user said they’d seen an unusually long line this afternoon outside their local liquor store.

There’s a line out the door of the liquor store at 3:45pm on a Tuesday. Happy Election Day. — Jazerai Allen-Lord (@jazzyrae) November 3, 2020

Liquor stores confirm to Insider they saw an uptick in business ahead of Election Day

The Wine Hut in Manhattan’s West Village and a Binny’s liquor store in Downtown Chicago both told Insider that they have seen an increase in sales throughout the past week. A representative of The Wine Hut said he has seen a significant increase in customers over the past two to three days, while a Binny’s employee said he had noticed an uptick of in-store traffic for the past week.

I picked up my favourite box of wine on way home from work, need to be ready for tomorrow — Allison Bouget ???????? (@Allison52Bouget) November 3, 2020

The long lines and rush on essential items are reminiscent of the empty grocery shelves we saw across the country back in March and April when Americans prepped to remain indoors for quarantine and stay-at-home orders.

