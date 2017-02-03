People are boycotting Budweiser because of this immigration-themed Super Bowl ad

Budweiser unveiled their Super Bowl ad a few days before the big game, and the minute-long cinematic piece has already angered some people on Twitter. The spot — called “Born the Hard Way” — tells the tale of co-founder Adolphus Busch who immigrated to the United States from Germany in the 1800s. While not intended as a political statement, the immigration theme isn’t sitting well with some who think the company is anti-Trump.

