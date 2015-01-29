We Asked 50 People What They Would Change About Their Bodies -- And The Result Will Give You Chills (In A Good Way)

The Jubilee Project asked 5o people what they would change about their appearance.

Jubilee Project exists to tell stories that inspire change. Through short films, PSAs and documentaries in collaboration with non-profits and companies, Jubilee Project increases awareness and inspires action. Jubilee Project’s vision is to produce entertaining content that will empower, enable, and inspire others to do good as well.

Follow the Jubilee Project on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.