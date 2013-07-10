7 People Who Were Arrested Because Of Something They Wrote On Facebook

Many people exercise poor judgement on Facebook, a site where Freedom of Speech may no longer apply.
Recently, young Facebook users that have posted controversial status messages have ended up in jail.
Sometimes the messages they typed were actually offensive. Other times they were jokes gone terribly wrong. One teen was even arrested for posting violent rap lyrics.
Most of the time, the Facebook offenders are impulsive. They think before they type, and lately they’ve had to pay serious consequences.
Justin Carter is a 19-year-old who has been in jail since February 2013.
The reason: he was allegedly insulted by a fellow League of Legends gamer who questioned his mental state and retorted:
'I think Ima shoot up a kindergarten / And watch the blood of the innocent rain down/ And eat the beating heart of one of them.'
The comment worried a Canadian woman who tipped authorities. Carter's house was searched, his computer was taken, and he was arrested. He's currently awaiting a trial even though he and his family maintain that the Facebook messages were meant to be sarcastic.
A teenager in England, Matthew Woods, was sentenced to three months in jail after making numerous inappropriate comments about a five year old, April Jones and a four year old, Madeleine McCann, who disappeared, according to The Daily Mail.
The offensive comments stemmed from Sickipedia, a site that encourages the swapping of tasteless jokes.
Woods' Facebook messages included: 'I woke up this morning in the back of a transit van with two beautiful little girls, I found April in a hopeless place.' and 'Who in their right mind would abduct a ginger kid?'
Woods' mother wasn't pleased. Daily Mail says she wrote a follow up message, 'You should stop and think things out before opening ya gob,' at which point Woods wrote an apology and said he had been drunk while writing the messages.
Still, an angry mob showed up at Woods' house and the court was notified of the offensive comments. Woods was told at the time of his sentence, 'This was a disgusting and despicable crime which the bench finds completely abhorrent...We felt there was no other sentence which would convey the abhorrence that many people have for this sort of crime.'
Jordan Blackshaw and Perry Sutcliffe-Keenan were given a 4-year jail sentence after they created a Facebook event encouraging a riot.
Jordan Blackshaw, 20, and Perry Sutcliffe-Keenan, 22, used Facebook to try and encourage a riot in England and they were sentenced to four years in prison. Blackshaw created a Facebook event for 'Smash Down in Northwich Town.' Sutcliffe-Keenan used a Facebook account to create a page for The Warrington Riots.
'Sentencing Blackshaw to four years in a young offenders institution, Judge Elgan Edwards QC said he had committed an 'evil act'. He said: 'This happened at a time when collective insanity gripped the nation. Your conduct was quite disgraceful and the title of the message you posted on Facebook chills the blood.''
Last September, 18-year-old Paula Asher was sent to jail after NBC says she hit a car with four teenagers in it and drove off, got a DUI, then joked about it on Facebook.
'My dumb arse got a dui and I hit a car…lol,
A high school student who is an aspiring rapper, Cameron D'Ambrosio, was arrested for posting some of his lyrics on Facebook.
Cameron D'Ambrosio, 18, is a high school student who is also an aspiring rapper. The Massachusettes native posted some of his lyrics on Facebook and was initially arrested without bail. He was told what he posted was a 'terroristic threat.'
The lyrics read: 'F--- a boston bombinb (sic) wait til u see the sh-- I do, I'ma be famous for rapping, and beat every murder charge that comes across me.'
A grand jury decided not to indict D'Ambrosio.
A man in Bangladesh, Muhammad Ruhul Amin Khandaker, was given a jail sentence for joking about his desire for the Prime Minister to die.
In Bangladesh, Muhammad Ruhul Amin Khandaker was sentenced to jail for joking about his desire for the Prime Minister to die, The Huffington Post reports.
Khandaker worked for Jahangirnagar University's Department of Information and Technology and was commenting on Facebook about a number of newsworthy, fatal traffic accidents. He typed something to the effect of, 'Why can't this happen to (Prime Minister) Sheikh Hasina?'
The casual comment led him to a six-month jail sentence. Khandaker was travelling in Australia at the time and sought refuge there. The Huffington Post's contributor Mark Hillary notes that Bangladesh is more sensitive to Facebook material than other countries:
'The Bangladeshi government has something of a track record with Facebook - which is by far the most popular social network in the country. In May 2010 they blocked Facebook access because of satirical images of the prophet Muhammad.'
David Voelkert was the mastermind behind an elaborate Facebook sting which got him arrested, but quickly released.
In mid-2011, Voelkert received a Facebook friend request from someone who looked like an attractive teenager named 'Jessica Studebaker.' But Voelkert believed it was his ex-wife trying to toy with him. He got a notarized affidavit which stated:
'I am lying to this person (Jessica Studebaker) to gain positive proof that it is indeed my ex-wife trying to again tamper in my life. In no way do I have plans to leave with my children or do any harm to Angela Dawn Voelkert or anyone else.
BONUS: While going through a nasty divorce, Mark Bryon wrote about his wife on Facebook. A judge ordered him to either apologise or go to jail.
Mark Bryon and his wife were going through a messy divorce and his custody of his child was in jeopardy. He blasted his wife on his Facebook page saying:
'… if you are an evil, vindictive woman who wants to ruin your husband's life and take your son's father away from him completely -- all you need to do is say that you're scared of your husband or domestic partner…'
His ex-wife found out about the post and brought it to the authorities. From USA Today:
'Domestic Relations Magistrate Paul Meyers found Mark Byron in contempt and ordered him jailed for 60 days beginning March 19 -- or to post for 30 days on his Facebook page an apology to his wife, written by Meyers, if he wanted to avoid jail. He also had to pay her $1,156 in back child support and her lawyers' fees.'
Mark Byron's lawyer was shocked. 'In a million years, I didn't think he'd be found in contempt,' she told USA Today. 'He did nothing but vent. She didn't like what he had to say. That's what this boils down to.'
Here's the full, court-ordered apology Mark Byron wrote his wife to avoid jail time:
'I would like to apologise to my wife, Elizabeth Byron, for the comments regarding her and our son ... which were posted on my Facebook wall on or about November 23, 2011. I hereby acknowledge that two judicial officials in the Hamilton County Domestic Relations Court have heard evidence and determined that I committed an act of domestic violence against Elizabeth on January 17, 2011. While that determination is currently being appealed, it has not been overturned by the appellate court. As a result of that determination, I was granted supervised parenting time with (my son) on a twice weekly basis. The reason I saw (my son) only one time during the four month period which ended about the time of my Facebook posting was because I chose to see him on only that single occasion during that period. I hereby apologise to Elizabeth for casting her in an unfavorable light by suggesting that she withheld (my son) from me or that she in any manner prevented me from seeing (my son) during that period. That decision was mine and mine alone. I further apologise to all my Facebook Friends for attempting to mislead them into thinking that Elizabeth was in any manner preventing me from spending time with (my son), which caused several of my Facebook Friends to respond with angry, venomous, and inflammatory comments of their own.'
On October 17, 2009 at 11:47 a.m., Rodney Bradford wrote a simple Facebook status intended for his pregnant girlfriend:
'ON THE PHONE WITH THIS FAT CHICK...WHERER MY IHOP.'
The message saved him when he was arrested the next day. Police thought the 19-year-old had committed robbery. But his Facebook status proved to be an alibi; it was published at the same time as the crime and Bradford's lawyer proved it had been written from his's dad's house in Harlem.
Bradford later told NY Post: 'They had me on Rikers Island for 12 days. It was really miserable. If it wasn't for Facebook I'd still be on Rikers Island.'
