People are worried about how much information Windows 10 collects

There are growing concerns about how much information Windows 10 collects about users. Microsoft recently made statistics about the operating system available, including the total amount of time users spent in apps.

This information comes from Windows 10, which tracks the way users are using the operating system in order to get a better understanding of what works and what doesn’t work.

“Consistent with all modern services and websites, the Windows 10 information highlighted in the blog on January 4 is standard diagnostic, anonymous analytics that enables us to deliver the best Windows 10 experience possible,” Microsoft said in a statement.

Martin Brinkmann of GHacks was the first to highlight the potential problems of knowing how much time users spend in Edge, the web browser, among other apps. Apple, which makes OS X and iOS, does not collect this kind of data.

Alan Woodward, a professor at Surrey University in the UK, told the BBC that users are “walking into [using Windows 10] blindfolded” when it comes to privacy. “[Users] don’t necessarily realise what’s going on,” he said.

Woodward was also curious about how, and where, Microsoft was storing the data from users, especially those from outside the US.

Concerns about user privacy in Windows 10 have been growing recently after it emerged that the operating system sends data back to Microsoft even if it is told not to.

Terry Myerson, Microsoft’s Windows and Devices chief, wrote a blog post explaining the company’s commitment to user privacy.

Myerson highlighted the positives of data collection by Windows 10. “[The operating system] collects information so the product will work better for you,” he wrote. “You are in control with the ability to determine what information is collected.”

“Microsoft is deeply committed to protecting our customers’ privacy,” the company said.

