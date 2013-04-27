People Are Willing To Pay $600,000 To Grab A Cup Of Coffee With Apple CEO Tim Cook

Earlier this month, Charity Buzz started an auction for a chance to have coffee with Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.



The coffee is valued at $50,000, but the 86 people who have made bids are willing to pay much more than that. In fact, the current bid is at $605,000 with 17 days left in the auction.

The winner can bring a friend to meet with the esteemed Apple executive for 30 minutes to an hour.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the Robert F. Kennedy centre for Justice and Human Rights.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.