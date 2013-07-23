People Are Way More Likely To Click On This One Type Of Facebook Ad [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Native Facebook ads, embedded in the newsfeed, perform much better than right rail ads, says Adobe. People click on newsfeed ads 14% more than the right side alternative on a desktop. It’s 28% more on mobile.

Omnicom is looking to open a third media agency. This would be in addition to OMD and PHD. It’s currently on the hunt for a new CEO.

Duracell is marketing a new, stronger battery. The ad campaign focuses on the necessity of powerful batteries in case of emergencies. Actor Jeff Bridges says in the over voice, “Nobody knows where or when the next powerful storm is going to hit, but it will.” Very ominous. Duracell provided batteries and charging stations to first responders and people in need during Hurricane Sandy.

Mickie Rosen is leaving her post as Yahoo’s media head.

Advertisers are now making branded pop songs.

Digiday thinks you should know these three things about Facebook Exchange ads.

Matt Ian is taking over for Mark Figliulo as the head creative at TBWA/Chiat/Day’s NY office. He was previously at Deutsch LA.

PepsiCo digital head Shiv Singh is moving on to Visa.

Adobe acquired Neolane, which integrates online and offline marketing data, to extend its marketing cloud.

