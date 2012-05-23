People Are Watching More Ads And Longer Videos Online

comScore released its most recent U.S. online video stats last week. We pulled together ComScore’s stats going back through December to highlight some trends in the industry.Here are a few key takeaways:



Online video ads as a percentage of total video views continues to rise. Approximately 26 per cent of total videos viewed in April were ads. That’s up from 17 per cent in September and a low of 14 per cent in January.

Consumers are watching longer videos. As we highlighted in our online video forecast, consumers are starting to watch longer-form content online (defined as 20+ minutes online). According to FreeWheel, the number of ads per long-form video more than doubled last year. As a result, Hulu continues to be the largest online video advertising property despite being far from the biggest online video destination. Furthermore, even though Hulu shows up to six ads during the course of a video, it still devotes a far smaller percentage of time to ads than network television.

The total number of videos watched is down. This is probably mostly due to seasonal factors — video viewing peaked in December, when weather is the worst. But it might also have be related to changing habits, since viewers who watch longer videos probably watch fewer videos overall.

