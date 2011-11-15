People Are Walking Out Of 'J. Edgar'

It’s hard to believe that Leonardo DiCaprio could have done such a good job in “J. Edgar” and that the movie would still be so bad.



But that appears to be the audience consensus: three people walked out of the Manhattan theatre I was in on Sunday night.

The film aimed to provide insight into J. Edgar Hoover, the man who created the entity we now know as the FBI.

Unfortunately, it felt scattered and skittish — and I don’t know much more about Hoover or the cases that helped shape the agency than I did when I went into the theatre.

The movie jumped between the 1930s and 1960s, and did so with a frequency that prevented the film from really delving into any of the narratives. Generally, it lacked depth and was long (2 hrs. 17 min.) and boring.

The first two walkouts occurred 45 minutes before the end, and the third person left 15 minutes out from the conclusion.

These theatergoers were perfectly in line with some of the more scathing criticisms against the film.

The Examiner described it as “careful and lifeless,” and it earned a 41 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

