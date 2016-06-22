Disney just opened a new 'Frozen'-themed ride --  and people are waiting five hours to ride it

YouTube/Inside the Magic Would you wait five hours for this?

Wait times for rides at Disney World are usually high, but for the just-opened “Frozen” ride, they’re astronomical.

People are waiting more than five hours for “Frozen Ever After,” the new ride that opened today.

The ride, which replaces the former Maelstrom attraction, is located in Epcot’s Norwegian pavilion and takes visitors on a journey through Arendelle — from the Troll Valley to the North Mountain where Elsa’s ice palace is located.

The cast recorded songs and dialogue specifically for the new ride as well, though some songs from the hit movie are also included.

Check out some photos below:









There have been some technical issues throughout the day, but Disney employees have been giving out ice cream bars to those brave visitors waiting in line.

Epcot managers handing out Mickey Premium bars to guest as #FrozenEverAfter experienced tech difficulties. pic.twitter.com/WCrjMZ9OOe

— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) June 21, 2016

You can see the pull point-of-view ride in the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: An ingenious chef created a chocolate luge dessert



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.