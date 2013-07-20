People On The Dating App Tinder Are Starting To Use Pixtr, The App That Photoshops Your Face

Notice the eyes, nose, lips, all done instantly and automatically.

Pixtr is a new iPhone app that makes people look more beautiful in photos.



It uses facial recognition software to scan the photo and make minor adjustments like slimming a nose or a jawline, trimming eyebrows, correcting camera distortion. It takes into account things like sex, hair colour, age. (Click below to see proof.)

Since we first reported on it in April, the app has had tremdous success, Aviv Gadot cofounder and CEO told us.

The app now has 100,000 users, Gadot says and it became the No. 1 app in four of Apple’s international App Stores (Israel, Croatia, Vietnam and Macedonia), he said.

There’s one big reason driving people to use the app, he said. “Turns out that a large portion of our users are Pixtring their photos before uploading them to Tinder (the dating app). We are getting a lot of feature requests to have a Tinder integration. I guess the online dating world will never be the same.”

Tinder is a super popular dating app that uses a “hot-or-not” mechanism. Users can flip through snapshots of singles based on location and mutual interests. If they like the way a person looks, they can send a “like” and if they don’t, they can pass.

Pixtr is also really easy to use. Just open the picture on your iPhone and open the app and it does the rest.

So, you can see why these two apps might fit together.

