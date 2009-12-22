This Year, People Are Using Christmas Cards To Ask For Jobs

Christmas cards took on a whole new purpose this holiday season.



Usually people send out cards to let others know what they have been up to over the past year. We vacationed here, Sally got into Harvard, Doug killed a bear with his bare hands: not anymore.

Now people can’t help but use the cards as an opportunity to ask friends to keep them in mind if a job opens up.

The Wall Street Journal reports: “If there was ever, in our lifetimes, a year when we need a little Christmas, this is surely it….Please keep me in mind if you know of a Boston-area organisation that can use entrepreneurial, business management, or technology management skills,” writes Bill Mayhew, a laid-off software manager in Natick, Mass.

Also popular Christmas card fodder this year? Jokes about the horrible economy. A car dealer plans on writing, “For God’s sake, buy a car!”

