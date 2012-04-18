People Are Upset Because We Left Them Off A List Of People To Ask For Money

Everybody wants to be Ron Conway

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

We’re not in a bubble.Really.



I promise.

But…

It is fairly remarkable that, after we published a list of investors startup entrepreneurs should pitch yesterday, my inbox has been loaded with emails from angel investors not on the list, demanding to be on it.

Get that?

These people are upset because we didn’t tell startup entrepreneurs to pester them for money.

