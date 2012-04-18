People Are Upset Because We Left Them Off A List Of People To Ask For Money

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider
We’re not in a bubble.Really.
But…
It is fairly remarkable that, after we published a list of investors startup entrepreneurs should pitch yesterday, my inbox has been loaded with emails from angel investors not on the list, demanding to be on it.
Get that?
These people are upset because we didn’t tell startup entrepreneurs to pester them for money.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.