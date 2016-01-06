Faraday Future's electric-car concept may be a glimpse into the future -- but people are mostly unimpressed

Faraday Future, the newest company looking to jostle the world of green automotive technology, finally showed the world a glimpse of what it’s about.

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Monday night, Faraday Future revealed the FFZERO1 concept.

It’s not really a car, as it doesn’t drive and won’t be mass produced. It’s an idea. A receptacle designed to showcase all the new-age technology that FF has up its sleeve.

It’s technology that, as Business Insider’s Ben Zhang reports, will eventually find its way into real, road-going cars once Faraday Future actually puts one or more of them on the road “in a couple years time,” according to FF research and development exec, Nick Sampson.

Still, there was plenty of scepticism — in part because the car’s unveiling was preceded by so much build-up and intrigue. Company executives spent the last few months saying very little about anything concerning its plans.

Cue the inevitable let down, from journalists like The Street’s Chris Ciacca and Bloomberg’s Tom Randall.

$TSLA shareholders, you can Netflix and chill right now — #FaradayFuture isn’t a big deal. Yetttttt https://t.co/N6ZnKgBZcy

— Chris Ciaccia (@Chris_Ciaccia) January 5, 2016

David Kiley at Forbes noted that Faraday Future’s formula is no guarantee of success — due in part to $2 gas, and the fact that electric vehicles still only make up about 1% of the auto market and Tom Cheshire at Sky News vented his frustration with Faraday Future’s pageantry in one word: “BLEURGH”

‘More than a concept car — it is a car of concepts.’ https://t.co/uP6UJdg8Xd BLEURGH

— Tom Cheshire (@chesh) January 5, 2016

Nate Swanner at The Next Web tweeted, “we were all disappointed by Faraday Future, but don’t let it get to you.”

@miradu Michael, we were all disappointed by Faraday Future, but don’t let it get to you.

— Nate Swanner (@NateSwanner) January 5, 2016

Others on social media seem to be equally unimpressed.

So, Faraday Future will redefine the future of mobility… for the 1% in California? https://t.co/sicvvrZAOD

— Jorge Camacho (@j_camachor) January 5, 2016

Though it was widely expected that FF would only unveil a concept and give a few details about the technology, the presentation still fell flat.

So, in addition to the daunting task of producing a real car, in a market full of big-time players that are far more established, Faraday Future will also need to prove that it’s not just daydreaming.

