People Are Tweeting Amazing Pics Of Snow In Ballarat

Picture: Lachlan Bence/The Ballarat Courier

It’s snowing in Ballarat today, and reports are that it’s headed for Melbourne.

Staff at the Ballarat Courier office said the snow was easing at midday, but had left a thick white blanket on the ground and cars. One resident told us it was a “one in 10-year event”.

This report states at least one local had a go at snowboarding down the main street.

Here’s a few pics residents have tweeted out so far:

It seems the #snow is over now in #Ballarat but it sure made for some great (freezing) photo opportunities! pic.twitter.com/ZYu9f9twPi — Matt Hustwaite (@MattHussy) August 1, 2014

My first snow selfie. This doesn't even capture the full happiness I felt.. Haha. #ballarat #snow pic.twitter.com/vE8gx7VqA8 — Meg Rayner (@megrayner) August 1, 2014

Snow has also been reported at Lorne on the coast west of Melbourne, and regions to the north, so it’s likely at least Melbourne’s outer suburbs will see some powder this afternoon.

By 11am, they city had reached its top temperature of 9.8C, but wind chill had brought it down to closer to four degrees.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.