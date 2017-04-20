People are taking to social media to figure out just what Malcom Turnbull's 'Australian values' are

Daniella Brandy
Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull explained the process behind axing the 457 visa, and in the wake of that – planned changes to the citizenship testduring a press conference in Canberra this morning.

He told press “It has been an administrative process… it’s basically a civics test.

“What it doesn’t go to is the question of [Australian] values.”

When pressed on exactly what the ‘Australian values’ were that he was referring to, he faltered, and said that “mututal respect” was the core ingredient of ‘Australian values’.

“At the value heart of our success is mutual respect,” he said. “This is very important to Australian values.”

People have taken to Twitter to figure out exactly what ‘Australian values’ are, and offer suggestions of their own, using the #Australianvalues hashtag.

Here are some of the best.

Most are posting ironic statements referencing racism, elitism, and corruption.

This is a rather bleak outlook.

Some are taking a lighter approach. Here’s something we can envision many will be doing the day after Anzac Day.

Watch out for those drop bears.

Because you never know what might be in them – #spiders.

Straya.

