People are taking to social media to figure out just what Malcom Turnbull's 'Australian values' are

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull explained the process behind axing the 457 visa, and in the wake of that – planned changes to the citizenship test – during a press conference in Canberra this morning.

He told press “It has been an administrative process… it’s basically a civics test.

“What it doesn’t go to is the question of [Australian] values.”

When pressed on exactly what the ‘Australian values’ were that he was referring to, he faltered, and said that “mututal respect” was the core ingredient of ‘Australian values’.

“At the value heart of our success is mutual respect,” he said. “This is very important to Australian values.”

People have taken to Twitter to figure out exactly what ‘Australian values’ are, and offer suggestions of their own, using the #Australianvalues hashtag.

Here are some of the best.

Most are posting ironic statements referencing racism, elitism, and corruption.

Making money from personal coal and gas shareholdings is more important than national water and energy security #australianvalues — Siem Kew (@siemkew) April 20, 2017

Vilifying every migrant wave with utter racism and not looking at your own crimes. #AustralianValues — Angela Korras (@AngelaKorras) April 20, 2017

This is a rather bleak outlook.

Having studied #AustralianValues on and off for five years, I can tell you with absolute certainty that we don't really have any. #auspol pic.twitter.com/9qlN1k4BaC — Rachel Baker (@RachelBkr) April 20, 2017

Some are taking a lighter approach. Here’s something we can envision many will be doing the day after Anzac Day.

Watch out for those drop bears.

Because you never know what might be in them – #spiders.

Shaking out your boots and gloves before putting them on. #AustralianValues — lydia_petze (@lydia_petze) April 20, 2017

Straya.

Knowing all the rules to Goon of Fortune. #AustralianValues — lydia_petze (@lydia_petze) April 20, 2017

