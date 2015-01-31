People Are Summarising Movies On Twitter Using The Hashtag #ReWriteAFilmIn5Words -- And It's Hilarious

Sarah Kimmorley
Imagine if all movies came with the descriptions. Photo: The Hangover/ Imdb.

How often do you find yourself halfway through watching a hired movie to only realise that you have actually seen it?

Well, now there’s a #ReWriteAFilmIn5Words hashtag to save you the time and hassle when choosing while you search for movie to watch this weekend.

It was started by @AfterFFriday, a weekly hashtag game played on Twitter that is attracting a substantial online following, including celebrities such as comedian Ricky Gervais, a little more than 10 hours before publication and has already ranking fourth as a global Twitter trend.

#ReWriteAFilmIn5Words is summarising movies in just five words — and the results are hilarious.

From realistic, smarty summarised story lines to witty, obscure observations, here are some of the best:

Titanic

Karake Kid

Rocky

Marry Poppins

The Sound of Music

Finding Nemo

Mean Girls

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Pulp Fiction

The Hobbit

Forrest Gump

Avatar

Willy Wonker and the Chocolate Factory

Jaws

