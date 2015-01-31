People Are Summarising Movies On Twitter Using The Hashtag #ReWriteAFilmIn5Words -- And It's Hilarious

How often do you find yourself halfway through watching a hired movie to only realise that you have actually seen it?
Well, now there’s a #ReWriteAFilmIn5Words hashtag to save you the time and hassle when choosing while you search for movie to watch this weekend.
It was started by @AfterFFriday, a weekly hashtag game played on Twitter that is attracting a substantial online following, including celebrities such as comedian Ricky Gervais, a little more than 10 hours before publication and has already ranking fourth as a global Twitter trend.
#ReWriteAFilmIn5Words is summarising movies in just five words — and the results are hilarious.
From realistic, smarty summarised story lines to witty, obscure observations, here are some of the best:
Titanic
Peaceful iceberg just chillin', THEN …
#ReWriteAFilmIn5Words pic.twitter.com/KNInhZfvIE
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) January 31, 2015
Karake Kid
Old man teaches boy chores #ReWriteAFilmIn5Words pic.twitter.com/kXD0cAUDgn
— Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) January 31, 2015
Rocky
Many unnecessary sequels to come #ReWriteAFilmIn5Words pic.twitter.com/KJgEOXD8tr
— Moe Rock (@MoeRockOnline) January 31, 2015
Marry Poppins
Psychotic floating nanny corrupts youth #ReWriteAFilmIn5Words pic.twitter.com/pFD5h0Wf19
— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) January 31, 2015
The Sound of Music
#ReWriteAFilmIn5Words
They only sing and run pic.twitter.com/gCdovkX3G4
— Schwanenlied (@dark_swan) January 31, 2015
Finding Nemo
We found him, he's delicious
#ReWriteAFilmIn5Words pic.twitter.com/pKeQO5H9af
— Josh Stern (@joshingstern) January 31, 2015
Mean Girls
Gretchen does make fetch happen. #ReWriteAFilmIn5Words pic.twitter.com/sAK2jqSTJ7
— Lisa Vikingstad (@LisaVikingstad) January 30, 2015
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Rich parents neglect child. Again. #ReWriteAFilmIn5Words pic.twitter.com/bFBemUcsW2
— Heluva Boner Carter (@OreoSpeedwagon_) January 30, 2015
Pulp Fiction
He pees; hell breaks loose.
#ReWriteAFilmIn5Words pic.twitter.com/niYJ0aBjym
— Gaza Writes Back (@ThisIsGaZa) January 30, 2015
The Hobbit
Cosplay Bachelor Party Gone Wrong #ReWriteAFilmIn5Words pic.twitter.com/leAO9gLnit
— Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) January 30, 2015
Forrest Gump
Uses Google Maps Skips Bench
#ReWriteAFilmIn5Words pic.twitter.com/ulyYNgKb0Z
— Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) January 30, 2015
Avatar
The Smurfs have grown up
#ReWriteAFilmIn5Words pic.twitter.com/cdnoIbmTSR
— Hasan (@saazishi_tweep) January 30, 2015
Willy Wonker and the Chocolate Factory
#ReWriteAFilmIn5Words Disturbed confectioner systematically tortures children pic.twitter.com/QTpNb8sdOj
— Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) January 30, 2015
Jaws
People are friends, not food #ReWriteAFilmIn5Words @AfterFFriday pic.twitter.com/rs1w8uUIcu
— Orlando Jones (@OGOrlandoJones) January 30, 2015
