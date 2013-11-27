People Are Still Talking About That Amazing Larry Summers Speech -- And It Can Be Summarized In Two Sentences

For the last two weeks, people have been talking about a speech Larry Summers

gave to the IMFabout secular stagnation, bubbles, and negative interest rates.

If you haven’t read it yet, have no fear, Citigroup FX analyst Steven Englander has published a note on the speech wherein he summarizes it into two sentences:

The ability of the economy to generate adequate demand is so impaired that we are getting financial bubbles before we get full employment. In consequence, under current policies episodes of full employment are fleeting and unsustainable.

That’s pretty disturbing and you can see why everyone’s so interested.

Read more on the speech here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.