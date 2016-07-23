CHART: People are spending way more time on 'Pokémon Go' than Facebook and Snapchat

“Pokémon Go” is the gaming phenomenon that has seen thousands of people gathering in parks at night in search of rare pokémon.

The game hasn’t just been downloaded millions of times — it’s also proving to retain users and keep them playing (although Business Insider’s Rob Price recently explained why he’s stopped playing the game.)

Analytics company 7Park Data says that users spent an average of 75 minutes in the app during its first week of release. That’s an impressively high number, and shows that users keep coming back to play “Pokémon Go.”

Another interesting finding from 7Park Data is that the launch of “Pokémon Go” may have caused people to use other apps like Facebook and YouTube less. The analytics firm found that average time spent inside those apps dropped after “Pokémon Go” launched. And the total US time spent inside apps increased by 4.1%, according to the company.

