People are so obsessed with Donald Trump, Stephen Colbert's ratings shot up 61% when he was a guest

No matter how you slice it, Donald Trump is still a big draw. The Republican presidential candidate’s appearance on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” boosted its ratings.

According to very early numbers in the 56 metered markets, “Late Show” averaged a 3.7 rating/10 share. That’s its highest rating since its Sept. 8 premiere earned a 4.9/18. It also represents a 61% increase over last Tuesday’s episode and a 42% lift versus David Letterman’s show on the same date last year.

It also topped the other late-night hosts, pushing Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” to the No. 2 slot with a 2.8/7 rating. In third place, Jimmy Kimmel’s “Live” earned a 2.1/6.

Final numbers will be released later on Wednesday.

Colbert wasn’t the first late night show Trump appeared at during his presidential run. That honour went to Fallon on Sept. 11. Watched by about 4.5 million viewers, Fallon beat Colbert by 28% in total viewers that evening.

