People Are Stealing Tide Detergent From Stores To Sell On The Black Market

Photo: Flickr / brandon king

Grocery stores from at least five cities in Massachusetts have claimed to be hit by Tide-snatching thieves, reports CBS Boston’s Paul Burton. Other reports detail similar crimes in California and Minnesota, including one man who was arrested for allegedly stealing $6,000 worth of Tide last month. (via CBS News’ Katie Wiggin.)



Authorities speculate much of the Tide thefts are connected to drug dealers.

But why Tide?

It’s a recognisable brand with a great reputation, and it retails for about $20 per bottle—rendering a deal for buyers and and sellers in this black market.

