People Are Slamming Tesco On Twitter For 'Exploiting The Unemployed'

Tesco has a full-blown PR crisis on its hands, and it all started with one innocent tweet.This morning, Tesco’s customer care Twitter account @UKTesco tweeted this: “Good day, Twitter-bods! Gareth here to help with any Tesco questions you have, keep me busy!”



Apparently, Tesco’s followers had plenty of questions to keep poor Gareth busy. They were quite angry.

Why? A report from labour blogger Dr. Éoin Clarke yesterday claims that Tesco is planning to recruit up to 3,000 permanent night shift workers using the JSA—which is the acronym for Job Seekers Allowance, a part of the mandatory work scheme in the UK.

That would mean that if they’re under 25, the workers would earn £53.45 per week from the allowance and not earn a salary, reports Eileen Brown at ZDNet.

That prompted Gareth’s little good morning tweet to turn into a Twitter firestorm. Here’s a small sample of the outrage:

Now, Tesco’s trying to mitigate the damage, though not by apologizing. Instead it’s repeating the same messages over and over again, in an effort to defend itself against the storm of hate.

And the heat’s still on. A quick Twitter search for ‘uktesco’ shows the anti-Tesco tweets still firing away.

