People Are Sharing Stunning Fairfax News Photos From History To Support Striking Journalists

Journalists and photographers at Fairfax newspapers are currently on a 24-hour strike over plans by the company to shed 70 more jobs, including 30 photographers, leaving just five photographers on staff at The Sydney Morning Herald, plus five at The Age in Melbourne.
Photography will be outsourced to Getty Images.
Photographers and fans of the work of Fairfax snappers have responded on Twitter by posting their favourite images under hashtags such as #FairfaxSlidenight, #fairgoFairfax and #saveFairfaxPhotographers.
Here is a selection of some of these extraordinary images. Some, from Nicky Widmar baring his Aboriginal skin at an AFL game, and the Cronulla riots, are moments seared on the national memory via the eyes of Fairfax photographers
They tell the story of who we are as Australians, sometimes confrontingly, with poise and elan.
.@ShooterWol's 2013 @Walkleys Sport Photography winner #fairgofairfax pic.twitter.com/l35ZusGaLo
— MEAA Media (@mediaalliance) May 7, 2014
Great moment in sporting history captured by #fairfax snapper @scalamania @Mo_Farah #Olympicdouble #fairgofairfax pic.twitter.com/PpM2UG7LST
— Kate Tozer (@katetozer) May 8, 2014
The wonderful photographers at #smhphoto: Anthony @photosbyAJ Johnson. #fairgofairfax pic.twitter.com/deSkuXuVJW
— Verity Chambers (@veritychambers) May 7, 2014
The wonderful photographers at #smhphoto: Nick @nampix Moir. #fairgofairfax pic.twitter.com/x2emqOSgK9
— Verity Chambers (@veritychambers) May 7, 2014
From little things big things grow. Historic photo of Whitlam & Lingiari by Mervyn Bishop #fairgofairfax pic.twitter.com/png2KxQldM
— Alexandra Heber (@alexandraheber) May 8, 2014
#Photo | Day one of Athletics at the Olympic Stadium, London 2012 (Jason South #Fairfax) #savetheage #savefairfax pic.twitter.com/L2RQs6BD0q
— Amy Feldtmann (@AmyFeldtmann) May 7, 2014
#fairgofairfax "@Sophia_Phan: Photo: #Fairfax's @nampix pic.twitter.com/Dhxw4GKb41"
— MEAA Media (@mediaalliance) May 7, 2014
.@southey70 2009 @walkleys News Photography Finalist for 'Blackest Saturday' #fairgofairfax pic.twitter.com/ttgMWVQl7p
— MEAA Media (@mediaalliance) May 7, 2014
A man being set upon during the Cronulla riot ~ Photo by @mearesy #FairfaxSlidenight pic.twitter.com/3jR8nUzNbk
— Jane Cattermole (@janecat60) May 7, 2014
#fairfaxslidenight #fairfax 22 April 1908 1st ever photo in The Age. Collision b'ween the Ballarat and Bendigo trains pic.twitter.com/sGrVUPU0W9
— John Langdon (@JohnLangdon__) May 7, 2014
Awks!! Rudd and Gillard ~ Photo by @mearesy #FairfaxSlidenight pic.twitter.com/HRfG0dw7zt
— Jane Cattermole (@janecat60) May 7, 2014
Here’s a better quality pic by Sahlan Hayes. #FairfaxSlidenight #dappled pic.twitter.com/mC6Um2pj0N
— Jon Reid (@sharperstill) May 7, 2014
. @ellinghausen Yidinji man, Able Seaman Darren Davies, ANZAC Day Dawn Service #FairfaxSlidenight pic.twitter.com/771wJofgrv
— Mariann (@forality) May 7, 2014
if #fairfax had outsourced photography in 2003, we'd have missed Angela Wylie's Carl Williams scoop #savetheage pic.twitter.com/F1juPTyTlo
— Dan Harrison (@DHarrisonAgeSMH) May 8, 2014
Photog @JackyGhossein on mat leave. Will she come back to a job? #FairfaxSlidenight #savefairfaxphotographers pic.twitter.com/M1CsAQ3Mlz
— Jon Reid (@sharperstill) May 7, 2014
#Photo | Actor Jack Charles (Angela Wylie, @theage_photo) #Fairfax #savetheage pic.twitter.com/QlWEeiCjfr
— Amy Feldtmann (@AmyFeldtmann) May 7, 2014
#SavetheAge #savefairfaxphotographers because this pic.twitter.com/tiLa1Y4XWI
— Anna Campbell (@sophoife) May 7, 2014
ANZAC Day 2012 ~ Photo by Angela Wylie ~ #FairfaxSlidenight pic.twitter.com/1joLitq49o
— Jane Cattermole (@janecat60) May 7, 2014
Gorgeous! Kathy Evans and her daughter Caoimhe ~ Photo by Angela Wylie ~ #FairfaxSlidenight pic.twitter.com/d7dPN7DvRk
— Jane Cattermole (@janecat60) May 7, 2014
A working dog on one of the Hassad properties in far western Victoria. Photo: @southey70 #FairfaxSlidenight pic.twitter.com/kfLsOt69vq
— Jane Cattermole (@janecat60) May 7, 2014
80kg of Roquefort in the bin. #JasonSouth #FairfaxSlidenight pic.twitter.com/vIqzuZ6SPJ
— Nat Abboud (@AbboudNat) May 7, 2014
@onetui TB emergency in #PNG. As told by @southey70 – Kristina, age 6, 7kg. She didn't survive. #FairfaxSlidenight pic.twitter.com/pshdBSQsQN
— Jo Chandler (@jo_m_chandler) May 7, 2014
We all remember little Joseph right? That's because @mearesy captured him so beautifully ~ support #fairgofairfax pic.twitter.com/NsdS9cYhSh
— Jane Cattermole (@janecat60) May 8, 2014
#Photo | Hot Dog: PANPA's Lifestyle Photograph of the Year (Jason South #Fairfax) #savetheage #savefairfax pic.twitter.com/QPy6cLnRrQ
— Amy Feldtmann (@AmyFeldtmann) May 7, 2014
* Fairfax is the parent company of Allure Media, the publisher of Business Insider Australia.
