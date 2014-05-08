People Are Sharing Stunning Fairfax News Photos From History To Support Striking Journalists

Simon Thomsen

Journalists and photographers at Fairfax newspapers are currently on a 24-hour strike over plans by the company to shed 70 more jobs, including 30 photographers, leaving just five photographers on staff at The Sydney Morning Herald, plus five at The Age in Melbourne.

Photography will be outsourced to Getty Images.

Photographers and fans of the work of Fairfax snappers have responded on Twitter by posting their favourite images under hashtags such as #FairfaxSlidenight, #fairgoFairfax and #saveFairfaxPhotographers.

Here is a selection of some of these extraordinary images. Some, from Nicky Widmar baring his Aboriginal skin at an AFL game, and the Cronulla riots, are moments seared on the national memory via the eyes of Fairfax photographers

They tell the story of who we are as Australians, sometimes confrontingly, with poise and elan.

* Fairfax is the parent company of Allure Media, the publisher of Business Insider Australia.

