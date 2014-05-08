People Are Sharing Stunning Fairfax News Photos From History To Support Striking Journalists

Journalists and photographers at Fairfax newspapers are currently on a 24-hour strike over plans by the company to shed 70 more jobs, including 30 photographers, leaving just five photographers on staff at The Sydney Morning Herald, plus five at The Age in Melbourne.

Photography will be outsourced to Getty Images.

Photographers and fans of the work of Fairfax snappers have responded on Twitter by posting their favourite images under hashtags such as #FairfaxSlidenight, #fairgoFairfax and #saveFairfaxPhotographers.

Here is a selection of some of these extraordinary images. Some, from Nicky Widmar baring his Aboriginal skin at an AFL game, and the Cronulla riots, are moments seared on the national memory via the eyes of Fairfax photographers

They tell the story of who we are as Australians, sometimes confrontingly, with poise and elan.

From little things big things grow. Historic photo of Whitlam & Lingiari by Mervyn Bishop #fairgofairfax pic.twitter.com/png2KxQldM — Alexandra Heber (@alexandraheber) May 8, 2014

A man being set upon during the Cronulla riot ~ Photo by @mearesy #FairfaxSlidenight pic.twitter.com/3jR8nUzNbk — Jane Cattermole (@janecat60) May 7, 2014

#fairfaxslidenight #fairfax 22 April 1908 1st ever photo in The Age. Collision b'ween the Ballarat and Bendigo trains pic.twitter.com/sGrVUPU0W9 — John Langdon (@JohnLangdon__) May 7, 2014

if #fairfax had outsourced photography in 2003, we'd have missed Angela Wylie's Carl Williams scoop #savetheage pic.twitter.com/F1juPTyTlo — Dan Harrison (@DHarrisonAgeSMH) May 8, 2014

ANZAC Day 2012 ~ Photo by Angela Wylie ~ #FairfaxSlidenight pic.twitter.com/1joLitq49o — Jane Cattermole (@janecat60) May 7, 2014

Gorgeous! Kathy Evans and her daughter Caoimhe ~ Photo by Angela Wylie ~ #FairfaxSlidenight pic.twitter.com/d7dPN7DvRk — Jane Cattermole (@janecat60) May 7, 2014

A working dog on one of the Hassad properties in far western Victoria. Photo: @southey70 #FairfaxSlidenight pic.twitter.com/kfLsOt69vq — Jane Cattermole (@janecat60) May 7, 2014

We all remember little Joseph right? That's because @mearesy captured him so beautifully ~ support #fairgofairfax pic.twitter.com/NsdS9cYhSh — Jane Cattermole (@janecat60) May 8, 2014

* Fairfax is the parent company of Allure Media, the publisher of Business Insider Australia.

