People are rallying around a Burger King ad in the wake of the Brussels terror attacks

A Burger King ad has become an unlikely symbol of solidarity against terrorists in the wake of deadly attacks in Brussels on Tuesday.

The ad, which dates back to 2008, shows a fry made to look like a raised middle finger, Mashable reports.

The image is being shared widely on social media following two separate explosions Tuesday morning at Brussels Zaventem Airport and Maelbeek metro station, which killed more than 30 people and injured hundreds.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks, according to the Amaq Agency which is known to be affiliated with the terrorist group.

Fries are a national symbol in Belgium, which is likely why the Burger King ad has resurfaced and gained traction online in the wake of the attacks.

Burger King didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

The original ad was designed in 2008 by New Zealand firm Young & Rubicam to market a new Burger King restaurant in New Zealand, according to Mashable.

The restaurant was the last fast-food outlet before a highway toll, and the image was made to resemble a raised middle finger to symbolise motorists’ anger over having to pay the toll.

The ad promised customers a discount of $2 off their purchase, which was the the equivalent of the toll price.

In response to the repurposing of the ad in response to the terror attacks, Young & Rubicam told Mashable: “we are proud to be part of any efforts to end violence and bring about peace.”

Here’s the original ad:

