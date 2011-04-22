People Are Now Literally Plucking Their Gold Teeth Out In The Middle Of The Pawn Shop

See this is the problem for gold bulls. As prices rise, people are doing crazy stuff to sell the gold they have.



That includes, according to ABC, selling their gold teeth.

And it’s not just that…

“I’ve seen them pop the gold right out of their mouth,” says Dave Crume, president of the National Pawnbrokers Association and executive vice president of Wichita, Kansas, pawnbroker A-OK Enterprises.

He added “It’s a little awkward.”

