People are saying the real message at Facebook's conference is about 'crushing Snap to smithereens'

Julie Bort
Evan Spiegel and Mark ZuckerbergGetty ImagesSnap CEO Evan Spiegel and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday shared his vision of Facebook’s future at the annual F8 developers conference.

And people couldn’t help but notice that the subtext of this vision seemed to be all about one thing: Facebook crushing Snap.

Facebook launched a bunch of new tools that will let programmers write apps that turns your phone’s camera into “augmented reality” (AR) device. AR is when digital stuff is overlaid on top of the real world. This can be fantasy images like rainbows or masks on a person’s face (for example Snapchat filters). Or it can be useful stuff, like information about the bottle of wine in a photo.

For instance, Facebook announced a development tool that lets developers write effects for Facebooks AR app, akin to Snap’s filters.

There was more than a little bit of a hint that Facebook is working towards eventually making AR glasses, something Snap wants to do with its Spectacles video glasses.

Facebook’s new tool Precise Location tool is nearly the same as Snap’s new feature, also announced on Tuesday, World Lenses.

And the impact was not lost on attendees.

Twitter was lit up with comments on how Facebook’s whole developers conference seemed to be geared toward crushing Snap. 

 

Remember, Facebook tried to pull an Instagram and buy Snapchat several years back when it was still tiny, offering a reported $US3 billion. Snapchat said no.

 

 

To sum up the general reaction to Facebook’s grand new master AR plan, “So basically #F8 is all about crushing Snap into smithereens. Got it.”

