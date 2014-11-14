People Are Rushing Online To Buy Those APEC 'Star Trek' Tunics

Live long and prosper. Picture: APEC

China e-commerce site Taobao is reporting a “flood” of orders for the tunics worn by world leaders at the recent APEC summit in Beijing.

The Beijing News reports that within 24 hours of the “family shot” being taken, orders for knockoffs had raised the price from $32 for the men’s jackets to $47. Demand for the women’s tunics was even higher, pushing the price from from $44 up to $65.

Picture: Taobao

The top prices are coming in for the traditional Chinese men’s shirt, known as a “changpao”, with some listed at $163.

This year’s APEC uniform theme was based on ocean waves and the family shot was taken in Beijing Water Cube, the venue for the Olympics swim events in 2008.

The tunics worn by leaders were made of high-quality silk, but the online versions are made of cheaper faux silk.

The tunics will be ready and out on Beijing’s streets within “20-30 days”, one shop owner said.

