People are rallying on social media to support Brussels

Photo: Facebook/ Plantu (official page).

In the wake of the terror attacks in Brussels overnight, people are coming together on social media in support for those who have been affected by the events.

Explosions at the city’s airport and a metro station killed at least 30 people Tuesday morning local time, and injured many others.

In a show of solidarity Belgians are offering shelter, a hot meal and rides using the hashtag #OpenHouse and #IkWilHelpen, which translates as “I want to help”.

#OpenHouse : share accomodations (via geoloc and DM) for people hurted or stuck after #Brusselsattacks — AA (@AAlaphilippe) March 22, 2016

If someone is lost near #Flagey I can help with some hot chocolate, wifi and comfort. DM are open. #OpenHouse #Brussels #Schuman #Zaventem — Axelle Minne (@axellemnn) March 22, 2016

If you’re stuck in Brussels, we have a sofa. We’re rue Edith Cavell, near Churchill #OpenHouse — David Geilfus (@davidgeilfus) March 22, 2016

Another moving image to be born from the tragic events is this.

The cartoon has gone viral since it was posted by political French cartoonist for Le Monde, Jean Plantureux (Plantu) on his Facebook page.

“The attacks this Tuesday, 22 March in Brussels. (the drawing of the world),” he wrote alongside the image.

The image of a small weeping figure, draped in the French flag, embracing a similar figure draped in the Belgian flag, is being shared across social media by French people and others, expressing their condolences to the Belgian people.

The Brussels attacks come less than six months after a series of coordinated attacks on the French capital Paris claimed more than 130 lives on November 13, 2015.

Here are some more messages of support:

@jbloit near metro Albert — julien bloit (@jbloit) March 22, 2016

somebody needs a place to stay, not far from brussels/zaventem? we can help #zaventem #tousensemble #ikwilhelpen — Tine Hens (@MissTie) March 22, 2016

If someone needs a place to stay later or tonight near Watermael or Uccle, you're welcome. #ikwilhelpen #PorteOuverte #OpenHouse — Özlem Ida Levin (@ozlemlevin) March 22, 2016

I can host 2 ppl in need of a place to stay, wifi, shower – place brugmann area #ikwilhelpen — Katelyn Saarinen (@KatelynPS) March 22, 2016

Our office is open in case you’re stuck. We are between St-Gilles / Midi station. DM us. #OpenHouse — Central (@centraldesign) March 22, 2016

"Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good" Romans 12:21 #PrayForTheWorld #prayforbrussles — Luce (@Foot___Luce) March 22, 2016

People of Brussels, be courageous, vigilant & show solidarity in the face of this horrific, barbaric & cowardly act #prayforbrussles — Klariza Clayton (@klarizaclayton) March 22, 2016

#prayforbrussles #prayforpeace unbelievable. Simply speechless at another act of awful violence. Victims in my heart — Brian Redmon (@BrianRedmon) March 22, 2016

The Eiffel Tower is bathed in black, yellow and red #Brussels #prayforbrussles pic.twitter.com/uiw897dnZP — Luke Funk (@lukefunknews) March 22, 2016

Now read: These might be the men behind the Brussels attacks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.