People are rallying on social media to support Brussels

Sarah Kimmorley
Photo: Facebook/ Plantu (official page).

In the wake of the terror attacks in Brussels overnight, people are coming together on social media in support for those who have been affected by the events.

Explosions at the city’s airport and a metro station killed at least 30 people Tuesday morning local time, and injured many others.

In a show of solidarity Belgians are offering shelter, a hot meal and rides using the hashtag #OpenHouse and #IkWilHelpen, which translates as “I want to help”.

Another moving image to be born from the tragic events is this.

The cartoon has gone viral since it was posted by political French cartoonist for Le Monde, Jean Plantureux (Plantu) on his Facebook page.

“The attacks this Tuesday, 22 March in Brussels. (the drawing of the world),” he wrote alongside the image.

The image of a small weeping figure, draped in the French flag, embracing a similar figure draped in the Belgian flag, is being shared across social media by French people and others, expressing their condolences to the Belgian people.

The Brussels attacks come less than six months after a series of coordinated attacks on the French capital Paris claimed more than 130 lives on November 13, 2015.

Here are some more messages of support:

