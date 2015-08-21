People are quitting Spotify over its new privacy policy

Yesterday Spotify rolled out a new privacy policy (now in effect in the U.S.) that gave the app a lot more access to your personal information — and users are not happy. Under the new policy, Spotify is seeking permission to access your sensors, photos, contacts, and GPS, among other things.

Users have taken to social media platforms like Twitter to threaten to cancel their subscriptions if the new policy is not pared back, with some declaring that they have already pulled the trigger. And it’s not just an angry mob of internet commenters overreacting.

Markus Persson (aka Notch), the creator of the enormously successful video game “Minecraft,” declared this morning that he had already canceled his subscription due to the changes.

I just cancelled mine too. https://t.co/vJ9jJ7T2xy

— Markus Persson (@notch) August 21, 2015

This high-profile stand prompted Daniel Ek, the founder and CEO of Spotify, to jump in and try to defend the changes, particularly the app’s requests to access your photo and GPS data.

@eldsjal Feature creep for privacy invasion. I want NONE of those features. I want to stream music.

— Markus Persson (@notch) August 21, 2015

@eldsjal “If you don’t agree with the terms of this Privacy Policy, then please don’t use the Service.” — Spotify

— Markus Persson (@notch) August 21, 2015

It seems Persson remained unconvinced by Ek’s explanation, and he joins the ranks of a growing number of disgruntled Spotify users.

