People are putting bets on Scott Morrison to be treasurer at the next election

Sarah Kimmorley

If the punters handing money over to Sportsbet are right Scott Morrison will have Joe Hockey’s job at the next election.

The gambling site is currently hosting a bet on who will be the next federal treasurer. Morrison, the favourite, is paying $1.75, followed by Hockey on $2.75.

The money to Morrison comes as he made a series of pre-budget announcements that sidelined Hockey.

The other horses in the race include communications minister Malcolm Turnbull, finance minister Mathias Cormann, senator Arthur Sinodinos and last but not least, paying $34, trade minister Andrew Robb.

The next federal election is about 18 months away.

Sportsbet also has Queensland MP Clive Palmer at $2 to be the first person to fall asleep during the budget reading.

Here are the bets just a few hours before Hockey hands down his second budget:

