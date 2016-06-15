People are posting mouth-watering pictures of Australia's first free Nutella food truck

Australia’s first Nutella truck has arrived and the best part is the Nutella is free.
The food truck tour kicked off at Sydney’s Wynyard Park today with many lining up to get a free morning bite.
The menu included stewed winter berries with Nutella and toasted coconut, pikelet with smashed banana and Nutella, crepe stack with Nutella and crispy bacon as well as mandarin with Nutella and toasted hazelnuts.
The food truck will head to Centenary Square, Parramatta, on Thursday from 8.30am to 11.30am, Sydney University on Friday from 8.30am to 11.30am and Glebe Markets on Saturday from 10am to 1pm.
It then turns for Victoria and will finish in Geelong on June 28. Find the full schedule here.
Here are the kind of delicious scenes you can expect:
Liege waffles with @nutella and details of the #nutellaroadtrip and the free Nutella food truck on the blog today! If you are at Wynyard park this morning you can choose 1 of 7 free Nutella menu items! Tomorrow is centenary park, then Sydney Uni and then Glebe markets on Saturday ❤️
Sydneysiders!!! Stop what you're doing immediately! Why, you ask? Because there is a FREE (yes, #free ) #nutella food truck outside wynyard station RIGHT NOW!! Just look at this little morsel ???? and there was plenty more to choose from so get in quick ???? #NutellaRoadTrip I'm also going to submit this shot for the amazing @foodieanthem #foodie photo competition! ???? If I were to be lucky enough to win the #foodieanthem prize, I'd be taking my partner in crime @iananderson123 ????
For all you Nutella fans – grab a free breakfast at Wynyard Park. I got the toasted crumpet topped with nutella, bananas ????and strawberries ????#nutellaroadtrip . . . . . . . . . . . #nutella #crumpet #strawberry #banana #breakfast #foodpic #breakfastinsydney #foodieevent #blogger #foodblogger #foodtruck #foodshare #sydneyeats #sydneyigers #brekkie #sydneyfoodies #instafoodie #free #chocolate #dessertforbreakfast #eat #dessert #sugarhit #hazlenut #nutellaforbreakfast #mealforameal #sydneycbd #sydney
Some said the 45-minute wait was worth it.
