People Are Posting Crazy Pics Of A Bizarre Cloud Over Wonthaggi On Twitter

Some weird rainbow/cloud action going on in Wonthaggi right now. (Pic via listener Carol) pic.twitter.com/rBHBrbiRoF — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) November 3, 2014

There’s a weird cloud formation over the Victorian town of Wonthaggi today.

A 3AW listener sent the picture above into the radio station. Here’s a couple more from different angles:

What's going on over Wonthaggi? pic.twitter.com/UZQXkvdgb2 — Cameron Thornton (@cammo_t) November 3, 2014

Don’t panic folks. It’s not a UFO. Nor is it an “earthquake light”, which can reportedly warn of tectonic stress or a pending seismic event.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman is confidently calling it a “fallstreak hole”. Here’s the Wiki version:

Such holes are formed when the water temperature in the clouds is below freezing but the water has not frozen yet due to the lack of ice nucleation particles (see supercooled water). When ice crystals do form it will set off a domino effect, due to the Bergeron process, causing the water droplets around the crystals to evaporate: this leaves a large, often circular, hole in the cloud.

The spokesman said it can also be sparked by aircraft under certain conditions. And while it’s sadly not an alien approach, he said it is rare, particularly to have one captured in photos.

Which is exactly what several people did in Perth last month:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.