People are placing their bets on the federal budget

While the government has just closed a loophole in the legislation to prevent punters from placing “in-play” bets on live events, there is no shortage of bets being placed for tonight’s federal budget.
So far on Sportsbet there 10 outrights to wager on.
From budget speech length to the number of times the chamber shouts “Hear! Hear!”, and even when the treasurer will get the boot, punters can put their money on almost any outcome of the government’s fiscal policy.
Here’s what they are all paying.
The budget kicks off at 7.30 tonight. Business Insider will be following the announcement with live updates through the night.
