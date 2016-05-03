People are placing their bets on the federal budget

Photo: Michele Mossop/ Getty Images.

While the government has just closed a loophole in the legislation to prevent punters from placing “in-play” bets on live events, there is no shortage of bets being placed for tonight’s federal budget.

So far on Sportsbet there 10 outrights to wager on.

From budget speech length to the number of times the chamber shouts “Hear! Hear!”, and even when the treasurer will get the boot, punters can put their money on almost any outcome of the government’s fiscal policy.

Here’s what they are all paying.

Budget speech length

Number of group hear hears sounded

Applauses — which will be longer

Scott Morrison dumping

Scott Morrison – budget crusader

Most used buzzword

Will Leigh Sales congratulate Scott?

Budget response length

Length of post speech applause

Length of post-budget interview

The budget kicks off at 7.30 tonight. Business Insider will be following the announcement with live updates through the night.

