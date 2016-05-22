People are outraged by Chris Gayle's lewd comments to another female journalist

Chris Gayle. Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle is facing backlash following a series of lewd comments made to a female journalist.

In a recent interview with Charlotte Edwardes from The Times of London, the Jamaican cricketer claims that he has “a very, very big bat, the biggest in the wooooorld” before asking: “You think you could lift it? You’d need two hands.”

“He asks how many black men I’ve ‘had’, goading me when I deflect the question, and whether I’ve ever had a ‘t’eesome’ — ‘I bet you have. Tell me’,” wrote Edwardes.

The Guardian reports that Somerset have described Gayle’s comments as being “inappropriate” but have made no moves to cancel the batsman’s plans to play for the club next month.

Think you know @henrygayle? Think again — read our interview with the famous batsman in tomorrow's Magazine pic.twitter.com/1KLpqZaqRf — Times Magazine (@TimesMagazine) May 20, 2016

The incident comes just months after Gayle told former Channel Ten sports presenter Mel McLaughlin, “Your eyes are beautiful, hopefully we can win this game and then we can have a drink after as well. Don’t blush, baby.”

He was fined $10,000 by the Melbourne Renegades for his controversial comments.

In the meantime, here’s a look at what people are saying on Twitter.

Chris Gayle's latest interview with a female journalist, knows exactly what he is doing, just doesn't care #douche pic.twitter.com/jf7jhy09qc — Non Sensible Kate (@nonsensiblekate) May 21, 2016

All the men defending Chris Gayle talking like that because it's "his culture"? Sorry to inform you no black mother raises her son like that — Sophia Cannon (@SophiaCannon) May 21, 2016

@Independent he should definitely let his bat do the talking and not his sexist mouth. — Natalia-Jane (@NataliaNotNat) May 21, 2016

@abcgrandstand @abcnews Don't interview him or give him any publicity, he is a disgrace as a sportsman. — Jill Furmage (@jaydo161) May 21, 2016

we should prob consider banning Chris gayle from international interviews #facepalm — danielle francois (@dead_goddess) May 21, 2016

@sunriseon7 ChrisGayle was unprofessional,disrespectful &likes to intimidate females.Thats not flirting Prue. Read ur OHS book. Unacceptable — jules anderson (@400jules) May 21, 2016

@sunriseon7 Shrew McSween at ignorant worst. #ChrisGayle was degrading not flirting.Never OK to be asked about your sex life in work place — Kailani Mana (@mana_kailani) May 21, 2016

