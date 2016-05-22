People are outraged by Chris Gayle's lewd comments to another female journalist

Olivia Chang
Chris Gayle. Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle is facing backlash following a series of lewd comments made to a female journalist.

In a recent interview with Charlotte Edwardes from The Times of London, the Jamaican cricketer claims that he has “a very, very big bat, the biggest in the wooooorld” before asking: “You think you could lift it? You’d need two hands.”

“He asks how many black men I’ve ‘had’, goading me when I deflect the question, and whether I’ve ever had a ‘t’eesome’ — ‘I bet you have. Tell me’,” wrote Edwardes.

The Guardian reports that Somerset have described Gayle’s comments as being “inappropriate” but have made no moves to cancel the batsman’s plans to play for the club next month.

The incident comes just months after Gayle told former Channel Ten sports presenter Mel McLaughlin, “Your eyes are beautiful, hopefully we can win this game and then we can have a drink after as well. Don’t blush, baby.”

He was fined $10,000 by the Melbourne Renegades for his controversial comments.

In the meantime, here’s a look at what people are saying on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.