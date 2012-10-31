People Are Outraged By American Apparel's Hurricane Sandy Sale

American Apparel is getting backlash after it offered 20 per cent off merchandise in the name of Hurricane Sandy.



The retailer, which has had its share of controversies, emailed customers yesterday to notify them to enter “SANDYSALE” at check-out online to get the discount. The offer only applied to people in states affected by the hurricane.

It didn’t take long for people on Twitter to react to the insensitive promotion.

One woman said “I will forever boycott their stores.” Another man called the sale “the lowest of the low.”

So far, the sale is still happening. American Apparel hasn’t commented on the controversy.

Here’s what the email from American Apparel looks like :

Photo: Twitter/American Apparel

