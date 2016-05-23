People are mistaking YouTube's new product with a porn site

Photo: Jamie McDonald/ Getty Images.

If you’ve had to do a double take of YouTube’s new product name “YouTube Red”, you’re not alone.

and who at YouTube thought including the words 'red' and 'tube' simultaneously in their new brand was a good idea? fraught with danger. — Keira Spencer (@ActuallyKeira) May 22, 2016

Really @YouTube? Your premium product is YouTube Red? Are you sure you want the brand association? Don't pretend you don't know what i mean — Chris Cox (@HugeAlf) May 18, 2016

So YouTube Red has just launched. That brand name choice is brave. It's is not at all going be confused with RedTube, right ? — oneeyedtiger_ (@oneeyedtiger_) May 18, 2016

The visually similar brand name is being mistaken by some for the more promiscuous website RedTube. *Warning NSFW. Do not look it up if you’re in the office.

Business Insider reached out to the video platform, following the launch of the product in Australia last week, to ask whether this branding conundrum was considered when naming the product.

“A few people have mentioned that, but it’s not something we are concerned about,” a YouTube spokesperson told Business Insider.

“We chose the name YouTube Red because we felt it captured the essence of our brand.

“The colour red has been the center of our identity since our inception. Red is the colour of love, excitement, energy and passion which is what describes the relationship between our creators and their fans.

“We also tested the name YouTube Red with our users and they were enthusiastic about it.”

