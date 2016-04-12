People are making hilarious parodies of Australia's new $5 note

The RBA unveiled the new Australian $5 note this morning and people are not happy.

While the colour, size and picture of the Queen has remained, the new design includes a native Australian bird, the Eastern Spinebill and Prickly Moses wattle.

The response on social media has ranged from “ugly”, “looks like vomit”, “hideous” and “like a mid-80s primary school mural”.

Some have suggested that “bringing rum back as currency would be a step up” while others have commented that they thought the “new five dollar note thing was just a really bad meme”.

Naturally the parody suggestions have been rolling in on Twitter since the news was announced.

Here’s a selection:

please support my very poorly conceived idea for the new new 5 dollar note pic.twitter.com/0KzokZEfni — illy bocean (@IllyBocean) April 12, 2016

Do snapchat filters count as defacing currency? pic.twitter.com/ShWZrAPBkw — Josh Taylor (@joshgnosis) April 12, 2016

https://twitter.com/MarkDiStef/status/719672003079200768

I just spent 5 minutes using the snapchat features on the new five dollar bill. What am I doing with my life. pic.twitter.com/wii1x7NBih — Hannah Scott (@HannahRScott) April 12, 2016

Fivers are now 'clivers': New five dollar note to feature Clive Palmer Worth more than a (QLD) nickel? pic.twitter.com/do3tzkOV2A — Ron Erdos (@RonErdos) April 12, 2016

GUYS I FIXED THE NEW FIVE DOLLAR NOTE! pic.twitter.com/UufE3wDzLt — Dylan Behan (@dylabolical) April 12, 2016

Still more a fan of these redesigns tbh pic.twitter.com/x61en1kAHB — Dan Smith (@0DanSmith) April 11, 2016

https://twitter.com/DastardlyJerks/status/719673847151140864

@MarkDiStef This one's worth more than 5 dollarydoos if you ask me. Cred: Plucka duck memes pic.twitter.com/E877KhNlko — Lincoln Humphries (@LBHumphries) April 12, 2016

