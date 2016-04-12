People are making hilarious parodies of Australia's new $5 note

Paul Colgan, Olivia Chang
Source: RBA.

The RBA unveiled the new Australian $5 note this morning and people are not happy.

While the colour, size and picture of the Queen has remained, the new design includes a native Australian bird, the Eastern Spinebill and Prickly Moses wattle.

The response on social media has ranged from “ugly”, “looks like vomit”, “hideous” and “like a mid-80s primary school mural”.

Some have suggested that “bringing rum back as currency would be a step up” while others have commented that they thought the “new five dollar note thing was just a really bad meme”.

Naturally the parody suggestions have been rolling in on Twitter since the news was announced.

Here’s a selection:

