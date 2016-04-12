People are making hilarious parodies of Australia's new $5 note

The RBA unveiled the new Australian $5 note this morning and people are not happy.
While the colour, size and picture of the Queen has remained, the new design includes a native Australian bird, the Eastern Spinebill and Prickly Moses wattle.
The response on social media has ranged from “ugly”, “looks like vomit”, “hideous” and “like a mid-80s primary school mural”.
Some have suggested that “bringing rum back as currency would be a step up” while others have commented that they thought the “new five dollar note thing was just a really bad meme”.
Naturally the parody suggestions have been rolling in on Twitter since the news was announced.
Here’s a selection:
please support my very poorly conceived idea for the new new 5 dollar note pic.twitter.com/0KzokZEfni
@TimWattsMP @BobMurphy02 @westernbulldogs here is an attempt at what it should look like #bobforthe5 #bemorebulldog pic.twitter.com/HrpJGHySDD
420 immortalise it. pic.twitter.com/6m71k2QZXz
Do snapchat filters count as defacing currency? pic.twitter.com/ShWZrAPBkw
Still prefer this design pic.twitter.com/HEBc6kfrpO pic.twitter.com/aGIUh5p6UQ
I just spent 5 minutes using the snapchat features on the new five dollar bill. What am I doing with my life. pic.twitter.com/wii1x7NBih
Fivers are now 'clivers': New five dollar note to feature Clive Palmer
Worth more than a (QLD) nickel? pic.twitter.com/do3tzkOV2A
GUYS I FIXED THE NEW FIVE DOLLAR NOTE! pic.twitter.com/UufE3wDzLt
Still more a fan of these redesigns tbh pic.twitter.com/x61en1kAHB
@MarkDiStef This one's worth more than 5 dollarydoos if you ask me. Cred: Plucka duck memes pic.twitter.com/E877KhNlko
