People are making fun of the government's 'live within our means' mantra

Olivia Chang
Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images.

“Living within our means” is one of the budget mantras of the Turnbull government.

As just one example, Malcolm Turnbull warned state premiers about coming to the federal government asking for money around the COAG discussions last month.

“If the states are not prepared to take responsibility for raising more of the money they spend, then what that means is we must live within our means,” he told Sky News.

In the wake of the federal budget, people have been sharing their humorous takes on the government’s catchphrase. Here’s what they’re saying:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.