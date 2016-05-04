People are making fun of the government's 'live within our means' mantra

Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images.

“Living within our means” is one of the budget mantras of the Turnbull government.

As just one example, Malcolm Turnbull warned state premiers about coming to the federal government asking for money around the COAG discussions last month.

“If the states are not prepared to take responsibility for raising more of the money they spend, then what that means is we must live within our means,” he told Sky News.

In the wake of the federal budget, people have been sharing their humorous takes on the government’s catchphrase. Here’s what they’re saying:

data-lang=”en”> We need to live within our memes @ScottMorrisonMP — Rhiannon Fennell (@Welshwitch_) May 3, 2016

Pro-tip for #Budget2016 "We must live within our Memes" — BudgetyMcBudgetFace (@andrew_thaler) May 3, 2016

Sing the Budget Song!

"We all live/

within our means/

we're spending $50 billion/

on some brand new submarines!" pic.twitter.com/NJLw9Nz29s — Nic Healey (@dr_nic) May 4, 2016

#Budget2016 built on 2 sets of rules – a free ride for top 1% while the rest of us 'live within our means'. #auspol pic.twitter.com/95h0UKNw8m — Michael Tull (@Michtull) May 2, 2016

I agree with the budget. We all have to live within our memes. #Budget #auspol — Cameron Boon (@BakedBoons) May 3, 2016

we must live … within our memes — Michael Lucy (@MmichaelLlucy) May 3, 2016

I don't understand why the government is saying that we have to live within our memes — election results© (@dunkingdad) May 2, 2016

@verbaliza We just have to live within our memes — Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownFCN) May 3, 2016

