People are making big bucks scalping the new Mustang

The classic big V8 engine is in high demand. Photo: Supplied

The Ford Mustang officially launches this week in Australia, but some opportunistic first buyers are already scalping their Mustang for up to $40,000 more than the retail price.

And Ford says there’s nothing they can do about either private sellers doing it or its own dealers selling at such extraordinary prices. There’s at least five for sale online right now going for $80,000 or more, with one even listed at $95,000 in Victoria.

Just under 1,000 Mustangs are now registered on Australian roads, with the American muscle icon rolling off boats over the last few weeks. Over 4,000 have been ordered in total, with the waiting list stretching out to the end of 2016 for those who are after a V8 model.

“It’s the market that sets the price between buyer and seller at the end of the day,” Ford Australia president Graeme Whickman told journalists at Mustang’s Australian launch.

“We are in a competitive environment, we have regulators who watch that every closely and we set a recommend price –- a wholesale price.”

“It is supply and demand like anything and I won’t argue that isn’t causing consternation. But at the end of the day that customer is still choosing to purchase that vehicle, whatever that price is.”

With waiting lists for the car so long, Ford says they are investigating whether they have a case to bring more right-hand drive Mustangs to Australia, but couldn’t guarantee whether they will be successful.

We’ll be getting in the seat of the new Mustang tomorrow so look out for our review.

