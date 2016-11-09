People hate Toblerone for changing its chocolate bars

The INSIDER Summary:



Toblerone is known for its unique, triangle-shaped chocolate.

But the maker of the Swiss chocolate bar, Mondelez International, just made a change to that shape that’s infuriating devotees.

The gaps between the bar’s signature triangles are now larger, meaning there are fewer triangles per bar — and yes that means less chocolate per bar.



According to Toblerone’s Facebook page, this change is only affecting two of the Toblerone bars sold in the UK. The weight of the 170 gram bar has been reduced to 150 grams, and the 400 gram bar is now 360 grams.

And to top it all off, the price per bar has stayed the same.

So basically people are getting less chocolate for their money, and they’re pissed about it.

Toblerone says the change is due to an increase in the price of ingredients used to make the chocolate. When they were forced to choose between changing the shape of the bar or raising the price, they went with changing the shape.



Here’s the full statement from their Facebook page:

Toblerone remains one of the best value and most delicious Swiss chocolate products in the market. This is because we always work hard to ensure we offer value for money for our consumers, but like many other companies, we are experiencing higher costs for numerous ingredients. We carry these costs for as long as possible, but to ensure Toblerone remains on-shelf, is affordable and retains the triangular shape, we have had to reduce the weight of just two of our bars in the UK, from the wider range of available Toblerone products.

In light of the US elections and Brexit, fans are getting political about the change:

There was even a Deflategate comparison:

The change seems to be the most important concern in the UK right now — even more important than the question of who will be the next President of America.

Let’s just hope that @NASHterpiece’s prediction doesn’t come true:

