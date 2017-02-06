People are loving Febreze's ad about needing to take a Super Bowl half-time bathroom break

Julien Rath
Febreze Super BowlProcter & GambleFebreze’s Super Bowl ad was the first ever for the brand.

Super Bowl viewers appear to be enjoying Febreze’s first ever big game ad.

The ad preaches about what unites America: people across the nation collectively releasing their bowels and bladders when the big game gets to half-time.

The ad was based on the insight from an obscure 2011 study from Patspapers.com that found a correlation between the half-time show from the 2011 Super Bowl and water use from Palm Beach in Florida.

The ad, created by Grey New York, had people laughing all about the brand’s toilet humour.

Watch the ad again here:

NOW WATCH: WWE’s marketing and revenue boss says its content output has doubled in the last 5 years, all thanks to digital

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.