People are losing their minds because they can’t decide what colours are on this Adidas jacket

It’s the sequel to “the dress”.

A picture of an Adidas jacket is circulating on social media with many torn between what colour it is since Tumblr user, poppunkblogger, uploaded it.

While some think it’s blue and white, others are saying it’s black and brown or even green and gold.

Take a look yourself.

According to ABC News, California teen Mariam Kabba started a group chat earlier this week when her friend Nina Penzo said that the blue and white jacket was brown and black. Penzo then uploaded it onto Tumblr where it has garnered at least 38,000 responses.

The post has since been likened to “the dress” which had the internet divided on whether it was white and gold or blue and black.

Some are still convinced it’s definitely gold and green and others even green and brown.

Here’s a look at some of the responses below:

The jacket is green and brown — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) February 26, 2016

There was #TheDress and now there is #TheJacket … I see a light blue and white jacket but apparently it is brown?! pic.twitter.com/IwbVxGn2wp — Toby ROX Ambrose (@TobzAmby) February 27, 2016

I don't get why some people see black, blue or even brown?! It's clearly green with gold people! #TheJacket pic.twitter.com/xi58GehD1K — Stefanie Geraerts (@StefaniGeraerts) February 27, 2016

Please tell me you see Blue and white? #TheJacket pic.twitter.com/ZfdTTf7Y3f — Grace Mandeville★ (@GraceMandeville) February 26, 2016

NO #thejacket I SEE GOLD AND GREEN pic.twitter.com/jMLa9lI2RF — NEW ROMATICS (@TumblrSwiftie) February 26, 2016

I can see green and gold when I look down at it and blue and white when I look up at it. #TheJacket https://t.co/BVYUSr3w7J — Sara Mclean (@mcleanization) February 27, 2016

#TheJacket ITS BROWN AND BLACK — Pats/Celtics FP (@ktdjee23) February 27, 2016

#TheJacket is absolutely #blueandwhite. Also, how is this a thing AGAIN!? — Laura Baum (@LauraMBaum) February 27, 2016

