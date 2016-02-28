People are losing their minds because they can’t decide what colours are on this Adidas jacket

Olivia Chang

It’s the sequel to “the dress”.

A picture of an Adidas jacket is circulating on social media with many torn between what colour it is since Tumblr user, poppunkblogger, uploaded it.

While some think it’s blue and white, others are saying it’s black and brown or even green and gold.

Take a look yourself.

http://wondirwin.tumblr.com/post/140009149046/poppunkblogger-dammitmichael

According to ABC News, California teen Mariam Kabba started a group chat earlier this week when her friend Nina Penzo said that the blue and white jacket was brown and black. Penzo then uploaded it onto Tumblr where it has garnered at least 38,000 responses.

The post has since been likened to “the dress” which had the internet divided on whether it was white and gold or blue and black.

Some are still convinced it’s definitely gold and green and others even green and brown.

Here’s a look at some of the responses below:

