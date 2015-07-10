The net is losing it over this nail polish and shoe illusion

If you hated #TheDress, then you might want to stop reading right now.

There’s a new illusion that’s sweeping Twitter that compares two different nail polishes to a pair of high heeled pinkish purple shoes — and as it turns out, you can use Photoshop to definitively determine which one matches best.

At the time of this post, the original tweet has gotten over 6,300 favourites and has been retweeted 5,000 times. Publications such as BuzzFeed, Mashable, and Cosmopolitan have all picked it up, too. They’re calling it #TheShoe.

People can’t agree which colour of nail polish best matches the shoes. Is it the right?

Or is it the left?

Do you just mix both polishes together?

Mostly, people were freaking out that #thedress was happening all over again.

The Twitter user who started it all, @totallymendes, still can’t believe the reaction he was getting.

But to solve this once and for all, we turned to Photoshop where you can see where the colours of the shoe and the nail polishes fall on the spectrum.

All of the colours #theshoeBusiness Insider



Though at first I was in the right polish camp, now I have to admit that the left polish would be the better match since the shoe falls more on the purple scale than the pink colour scale.

To prove my point, here’s what the nail polish colour looks like side-by-side with the lightest and the darkest colours on the shoe:

And here’s what the left nail polish looks like next to the brightest and darkest colours in the shoe. As you can see, these are a much closer match than the bright pink polish:

So if anyone asks, it’s the left polish.

